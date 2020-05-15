Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, May 15 evening update

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DENVER — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

21,232 cases* (+394 from Thursday)

3,842 hospitalized (+53)

60 counties (unchanged)

119,759 people tested** (+3,763)

1,150 deaths (+59) 878 due to COVID-19

226 outbreaks (+18)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County is reporting 1,251 cases with 83 deaths.

Pueblo County reports six new cases today. Pueblo County has a total of 206 confirmed positive and probable* cases among Pueblo County residents. The total number of people testing, 3,408, is not reflective of everyone testing negative in Pueblo County.

Gov. Jared Polis, individuals, and communities across Colorado are coming together tonight at 7p.m. to honor and remember the more than 1,000 Coloradans we have lost to COVID-19. May 15 is also Peace Officers Memorial Day, which the state will commemorate by lowering flags to half-staff and encourage Coloradans across our state to commemorate as well.

Coloradans can participate by wearing a protective face covering or masks for a minute of silence to display their effort to do their part to save lives at 7:00 p.m. They can also post on social media to raise awareness about the remembrance event.

To recognize the Day of Remembrance, the State Capitol, along with cities, counties and other organizations, will be turning their lights red at 7p.m. to honor those who have passed. The state is encouraging buildings and businesses across the state to turn their lights red at 7p.m. and for police and fire departments to turn their lights on at 7p.m. for one minute.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a short survey designed to track symptoms of COVID-19, even among those who are unable or do not need to get a test. The data collected in the survey cannot replace official case data confirmed in testing, but it may help public health officials track early warning signs that an outbreak could be imminent in each area or region. The symptom tracker is on the “do you have symptoms?” webpage on the COVID-19 website.