Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, May 14, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,774,646 people have been immunized by one dose (+14,794 from Thursday)

2,290,833 people have been fully immunized (+34,623)

Cases: 530,098 (+1,565 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 29,121 (+59)

People tested: 2,989,458 (+7,208)

Deaths among cases: 6,432 (+9)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,562 (+6)

Outbreaks: 5,237 (+14)

As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 67,407 cases (+252 from Thursday) and 814 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 18,691 cases (+31) and 392 deaths among cases (+1). Teller County has reported 1,744 cases (+6) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).