Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, March 26, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

1,503,092 people have been immunized by one dose (+38,993 from Thursday)

926,169 people have been fully immunized (+19,332)

Cases: 456,302 (+1,409 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 25,281 (+56)

People tested: 2,702,565 (+5,584)

Deaths among cases: 6,086 (+4)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,196 (+5)

Outbreaks: 4,224 (+4)

As of Wednesday, El Paso County has reported 55,561 cases (+177 from Thursday) and 755 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 15,578 cases (unchanged) and 364 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,383 cases (unchanged) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).