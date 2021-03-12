Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, March 12, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 1,131,345 people have been immunized by one dose (+383,194 administered from Thursday in Phase 1A and 1B)

672,150 people have been immunized with two doses (+338,291)

Cases: 440,220 (+22,805 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 24,073 (+1,026)

People tested: 2,633,031 (+116,673)

Deaths among cases: 6,021 (+157)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,056 (+372)

Outbreaks: 4,057 (+271)

As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 53,484 cases (+2,991 from Thursday) and 753 deaths (+17). Pueblo County has reported 15,279 cases (+440) and 366 deaths (+4). Teller County has reported 1,314 cases (+78) and 14 deaths (unchanged).