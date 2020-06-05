Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, June 5 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

27,615 cases* (+255 from Thursday)

4,472 hospitalized (+12)

60 counties (unchanged)

205,761 people tested** (+4,849)

1,524 deaths (+12) among cases, 1,274 deaths (+19) due to COVID-19

296 outbreaks (+2)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County is reporting 1,802 (+14) positive cases and 97 (+1) deaths.

Pueblo County has a total of 312 (+10) confirmed positive and probable* cases among Pueblo County residents. The total number of people testing, 6,257 is not reflective of everyone testing negative in Pueblo County. Pueblo County is reporting 18 deaths (unchanged).

Governor Signs Executive Order Benefitting Restaurants

Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order today that cuts the red tape for restaurants and suspends certain statutes to allow for the service of alcoholic beverages in temporary outdoor dining spaces. The order allows for restaurants to obtain temporary approval from state and local licensing authorities to modify their licensed premises to include outdoor dining areas within 1,000 feet of the restaurant and allows for the consumption of alcoholic beverages on a public right-of-way authorized by ordinance, resolution or rule adopted by a municipality, city and county or county. The order also requires the Department of Revenue’s Liquor Enforcement Division to respond to the submission of an application for the temporary modification of a license within 24 hours. To read the order click here.

Governor Announces $44 Million in Emergency Education Relief Funds

Governor Jared Polis announced this week that $44 million has been allocated from the Governor’s Emergency Relief Funds for school districts, schools, higher education institutions and other education-related entities to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of the money will be used for schools and institutions serving high-need students to help prevent and address achievement gaps exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and support innovation and equity.

Pueblo West Parks and Recreation Begins Opening Facilities

The Pueblo West Parks and Recreation Department will open playgrounds, tennis courts, the skate park, fields and public restrooms beginning Monday, June 8. The splash pad at Civic Center Park will open June 15. For more information go to the Pueblo West Metro District website at www.pueblowestmetro.com.

Pueblo West Metro District Cancels Annual Fourth of July Parade

The Pueblo West Metropolitan District announcedthe annual Fourth of July parade has been cancelled this year. The metro district continues to work on a plan for a fireworks show to accommodate the north and south side of Pueblo West. Details will be released at a later date.

District 60 Begins Summer Drive-Thru Meal Program on June 9

District 60’s summer drive-thru meal program will begin June 9 and operate through July 31. The program will operate similar to the current grab-and-go meal distribution that has been held the past two months. Meal kits will be provided to children up to the age of 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. Three days worth of meals, to include breakfast and lunch, will be distributed each day. Social distancing guidelines will be adhered to during the distribution process. Meals will be distributed at the following locations:

Bessemer Academy, 1125 E. Routt Avenue

East High School, 9 MacNeil Road

Heritage Elementary, 625 Brown Avenue

Irving Elementary, 1629 W. 21 st Street

Street Pueblo Academy of Arts, 29 Lehigh Avenue

Risley Middle School, 625 Monument Avenue

South Park Elementary, 3100 Hollywood Drive

Meal distribution will be discontinued at Heaton Middle School on June 8 and senior citizen meals will end at all locations beginning June 30.

District 60 partners with Care and Share to Host Food Pantries at Two Schools

District 60, in partnership with Care and Share of Pueblo, will host food pantries at South Park Elementary School on June 15, June 29 and July 13 and at Irving Elementary on June 22, July 6 and July 20. The pantries will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the designated days.

Mayor Gradisar Weekly Address Encourages Residents to Get Tested and Easing Restrictions

In Mayor Nick Gradisar’s weekly address he encouraged residents to get tested for COVID-19 and discussed easing of restrictions in the City of Pueblo. View the mayor’s address here https://youtu.be/R4a0yj9aURk?t=170