Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, June 4, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,038,521 people have been immunized by one dose

2,598,515 people have been fully immunized

Cases: 545,769 (+767 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 30,520 (+66)

People tested: 3,084,178 (+5,066)

Deaths among cases: 6,611 (+8)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,770 (+17)

Outbreaks: 5,438 (+9)

As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 70,987 cases (+128 from Thursday) and 842 deaths among cases (+2). Pueblo County has reported 19,174 cases (+18) and 403 deaths among cases (+1). Teller County has reported 1,847 cases (+8) and 16 deaths among cases (unchanged).