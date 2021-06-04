Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, June 4, 2021 evening update

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
3,038,521 people have been immunized by one dose 
2,598,515 people have been fully immunized

Cases: 545,769 (+767 from Thursday)
Hospitalizations: 30,520 (+66)
People tested: 3,084,178 (+5,066)
Deaths among cases: 6,611 (+8)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,770 (+17)
Outbreaks: 5,438 (+9)

As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 70,987 cases (+128 from Thursday) and 842 deaths among cases (+2). Pueblo County has reported 19,174 cases (+18) and 403 deaths among cases (+1). Teller County has reported 1,847 cases (+8) and 16 deaths among cases (unchanged).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local