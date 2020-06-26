Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, June 26 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

31,796 cases* (+317 from Thursday)

5,392 hospitalized (+6)

61 counties (unchanged)

304,759 people tested** (+4,987)

1,673 deaths (+4) among cases, 1,482 deaths (+7) due to COVID-19

349 outbreaks (+11)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County has reported 2,266 positive cases (+46) and 118 deaths (- 3).

Pueblo County has reported 379 positive cases (+10) and 28 deaths (+2).

Mayor Gradisar’s Message

View a message from Pueblo Mayor Gradisar, here https://youtu.be/oBvJ5lHpACk.

Department of Justice Issues Alert of Fraudulent Facemask Flyers

The Department of Justice has issued an alert regarding the distribution of postings and flyers regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act and the use of facemasks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The flyers, some of which contain the Department of Justice seal, are fraudulent. The postings were not issued nor are endorsed by the Department of Justice. The public should not rely on the information contained in the posting but should visit the Americans With Disabilities Act website at ADA.gov for official information distributed by the Department of Justice.

Possible Community Exposure to COVID-19 from Celebration of Life

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment notified participants of the Mike Roumph Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Thunderzone that an attendee tested positive for COVID-19.

Individuals who were at the Thunderzone for this event and are showing any symptoms of COVID-19 should remain at home and contact their health care provider. If you are having symptoms, do not go to work, stay home, isolate and get tested. If you need to go out, please wear a mask as you may spread the virus two days before you feel symptoms. For questions call the Pueblo COVID-19 Hotline (719) 583-4444.