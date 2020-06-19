Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, June 19 evening update

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DENVER — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

30,187 29,901 cases* (+286 from Thursday)

5,318 hospitalized (+10)

60 counties (unchanged)

270,335 people tested** (+5,889)

1,643 deaths (+5) among cases, 1,429 deaths (+12) due to COVID-19

327 outbreaks (+3)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County is reporting 2,063 positive cases (+39) and 116 deaths (+2).

Pueblo County is reporting 355 positive cases (+4) and 23 deaths (unchanged).

Mayor Gradisar Addresses COVID-19 Concerns In Weekly Address

Mayor Nick Gradisar discussed progress made in opening businesses in Pueblo and reminds residents to remain vigilant and not to let their guard down when it comes to COVID-19. To see the portion of the Mayor’s address on the COVID-19 pandemic click here.

Governor Polis Lifts Additional Restrictions

Governor Jared Polis announced restrictions pertaining to residential summer camps, indoor events, outdoor events, bars, non-critical manufacturing facilities and personal services to include facials and beard trims, have been lifted effective Thursday, June 18. However, the variances approved June 11 for Pueblo County allows for slightly different restrictions pertaining to bars, large gatherings and outdoor events. To see Pueblo County’s variances click here. To view the updated state public health order click here.

State Health Department Releases Potential COVID-19 Risk Guide

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released a guide to help people understand the potential risks of certain activities to include travel, camping and gyms. While there is no way to ensure zero risk of infection, deciding whether an activity is worth the risk is an individual decision. People should consider whether they or the people they live with have an extra risk of serious illness from COVID-19. People with an extra risk should limit in-person interaction with others as much as possible and carefully consider the risks and benefits of activities which they choose to participate.See image below:

Colorado’s Symptom Support Tool

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has revised the Colorado COVID Symptom Support Tool which allows individuals to share their COVID-19 symptoms and to help people get connected to resources to help them feel better. The support tool also provides a Frequently Asked Questions section and provides county-by-county data from those reporting their symptoms. The Symptom Support Tool is available on the COVID19.colorado.gov webpage.

Gov. Polis signed Executive Order D 2020 107, allowing for the operation of alternate care sites in response to COVID-19.

“This Executive Order extends Executive Order D 2020 071 for an additional thirty (30) days from June 18, 2020, to ensure health care facilities have sufficient resources and to ensure the safety and well-being of COVID-19 patients who no longer require inpatient hospitalization but still require some medical care and observation while recovering from COVID-19,” the Executive Order reads.