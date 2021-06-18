Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, June 18, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
3,165,868 people have been immunized by one dose (+8,903 from Thursday)
2,829,202 people have been fully immunized (+14,788)

Cases: 553,200 (+474 from Thursday)
Hospitalizations: 31,136 (+76)
People tested: 3,134,481 (+4,062)
Deaths among cases: 6,723 (+10)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,886 (unchanged)
Outbreaks: 5,476 (+2)

As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 72,570 cases (+84 from Thursday) and 863 deaths among cases (+2). Pueblo County has reported 19,447 cases (+22) and 415 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,903 cases (+3) and 17 deaths among cases (unchanged).

