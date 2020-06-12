Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, June 12 evening update

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DENVER — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

28,822 cases* (+175 from Thursday)

5,234 hospitalized (+177)

60 counties (unchanged)

236,461 people tested** (+4,698)

1,595 deaths (+12) among cases, 1,348 deaths (+9) due to COVID-19

308 outbreaks (unchanged)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County is reporting 1,920 positive (+13) cases and 102 deaths (+2).

Pueblo County is reporting 332 positive (+8) cases and 22 deaths (+2).

Gov. Polis and the Colorado COVID Relief Fund announced the fifth round of grants awarded to organizations working with Coloradans impacted by COVID-19.

“We’re proud to continue supporting Coloradans and organizations who are focused on helping those who have been impacted by COVID-19,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Coloradans have done a great job of slowing the spread of the virus by wearing masks, washing their hands and staying home as much as possible, but the virus is still very much part of our communities. Coloradans have never shied away from a challenge, and I’m proud of the way so many people have stepped up during this challenging time to help others.”

In the fifth round, the COVID Relief Fund awarded $938,625 in Impact to 50 grantees and $1,323,922 in Recovery to 65 grantees for a total of $2,262,547 to 115 grantees. The Relief Fund has distributed $16.3 million to 765 grantees through five rounds.

View the complete list of grantees here and the list of applicants through the first five rounds here. View the list of donors here.