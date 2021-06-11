Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, June 11, 2021 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,119,692 people have been immunized by one dose (+7,294 from Thursday)

2,732,346 people have been fully immunized (+14,892)

Cases: 550,014 (+930 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 30,862 (+40)

People tested: 3,111,445 (+4,874)

Deaths among cases: 6,677 (+11)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,844 (+14)

Outbreaks: 5,464 (+4)

As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 71,873 cases (+175 from Thursday) and 854 deaths among cases (+3). Pueblo County has reported 19,341 cases (+77) and 412 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,877 cases (+5) and 17 deaths among cases (unchanged).