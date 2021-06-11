Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, June 11, 2021 evening update

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
3,119,692 people have been immunized by one dose (+7,294 from Thursday)
2,732,346 people have been fully immunized (+14,892)

Cases: 550,014 (+930 from Thursday)
Hospitalizations: 30,862 (+40)
People tested: 3,111,445 (+4,874)
Deaths among cases: 6,677 (+11)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,844 (+14)
Outbreaks: 5,464 (+4)

As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 71,873 cases (+175 from Thursday) and 854 deaths among cases (+3). Pueblo County has reported 19,341 cases (+77) and 412 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,877 cases (+5) and 17 deaths among cases (unchanged).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local