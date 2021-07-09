Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, July 9, 2021 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,268,495 people have been immunized by one dose (+5,287 from Thursday)

2,994,370 people have been fully immunized (+6,370)

Cases: 561,912 (+1,052 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 32,051 (+39)

People tested: 3,198,457 (+5,048)

Deaths among cases: 6,837 (+10)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,070 (+6)

Outbreaks: 5,526 (+5)

As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 74,046 cases (+138 from Thursday) and 883 deaths among cases (+unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,673 cases (+20) and 423 deaths among cases (+1). Teller County has reported 1,931 cases (+3) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).