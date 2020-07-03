Live Now
Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, July 3 evening update

Coronavirus

DENVER — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

33,612 cases* (+260 from Thursday)
5,537 hospitalized (+10)
61 counties (unchanged)
337,391 people tested** (unchanged)
1,701 deaths (unchanged) among cases, 1,521 deaths (unchanged) due to COVID-19
364 outbreaks (+2)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results. 

El Paso County has reported 2,525 positive cases (+51) and 120 deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County has reported 396 positive cases (+3) and 30 deaths (unchanged).

