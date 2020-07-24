Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, July 24 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

42,980 cases* (+666 from Thursday)

6,227 hospitalized (+78)

63 counties (unchanged)

476,586 people tested** (+8,860)

1,790 deaths (+4) among cases, 1,661 deaths (+16) due to COVID-19

455 outbreaks (+3)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 3,928 positive cases (+64) and 125 deaths (+3).

Pueblo County has reported 548 positive cases (+10) and 33 deaths (unchanged).