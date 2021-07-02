Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, July 2, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,240,982 people have been immunized by one dose (+3,653 from Thursday)

2,957,758 people have been fully immunized (+4,803)

Cases: 558,820 (+499 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 31,759 (+32)

People tested: 3,176,993 (+3,059)

Deaths among cases: 6,802 (+4)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,028 (+4)

Outbreaks: 5,501 (unchanged)

As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 73,508 cases (+57 from Thursday) and 876 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 19,618 cases (+19) and 420 deaths among cases (+2). Teller County has reported 1,922 cases (+1) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).