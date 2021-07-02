Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, July 2, 2021 evening update

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
3,240,982 people have been immunized by one dose (+3,653 from Thursday)
2,957,758 people have been fully immunized (+4,803)

Cases: 558,820 (+499 from Thursday)
Hospitalizations: 31,759 (+32)
People tested: 3,176,993 (+3,059)
Deaths among cases: 6,802 (+4)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,028 (+4)
Outbreaks: 5,501 (unchanged)

As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 73,508 cases (+57 from Thursday) and 876 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 19,618 cases (+19) and 420 deaths among cases (+2). Teller County has reported 1,922 cases (+1) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local