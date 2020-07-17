Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, July 17 evening update

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DENVER — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

39,344 cases* (+618 from Thursday)

5,994 hospitalized (+28)

63 counties (+1)

413,187 people tested** (+14,512)

1,751 deaths (+6) among cases, 1,615 deaths (uncganged) due to COVID-19

424 outbreaks (+4)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 3,407 positive cases (+101) and 118 deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County has reported 479 positive cases (+10) and 32 deaths (unchanged).

Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday during the states COVID-19 response update, a statewide mask requirement for indoor spaces.

The mandate applies to everyone over the age of 10. It’s in effect for the next 30 days. There are a few exceptions, including eating, exercising alone, and services where a mask would interfere with the service.

New Law Provides Guaranteed Paid Sick Leave for All Colorado Employees

Governor Jared Polis signed a bill Tuesday that establishes a new law “Healthy Families and Workplaces Act”, which requires employers to provide paid sick leave to employees under various circumstances. All employers in Colorado will provide up to 48 hours of paid sick leave for employees to take for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The law also outlines provisions for paid sick leave accruals and how employees may use the paid accrued sick leave. To view the law click here.