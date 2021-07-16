Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, July 16, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
3,294,785 people have been immunized by one dose
3,027,438 people have been fully immunized

Cases: 565,294
Hospitalizations: 32,327
People tested: 3,220,338
Deaths among cases: 6,876
Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,107
Outbreaks: 5,544

As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 74,598 cases and 887 deaths among cases (-2). Pueblo County has reported 19,723 cases and 423 deaths among cases (+1). Teller County has reported 1,938 cases (+1) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).

