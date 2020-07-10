Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, July 10 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
36,191 cases* (+1,075 from Thursday)
5,864 hospitalized (+33)
61 counties (unchanged)
382,859 people tested** (+8,698)
1,724 deaths (+18) among cases, 1,586 deaths (+5) due to COVID-19
391 outbreaks (+4)
*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.
El Paso County has reported 2,935 positive cases (+131) and 115 deaths (+5).
Pueblo County has reported 422 positive cases (+5) and 31 deaths (+1).