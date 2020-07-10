Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, July 10 evening update

FILE – In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City. Public health officials have said robust testing for the coronavirus is essential to safely lifting stay-at-home orders and business closures, but states are creating confusion in the way they are reporting the data. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

DENVER — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

36,191 cases* (+1,075 from Thursday)

5,864 hospitalized (+33)

61 counties (unchanged)

382,859 people tested** (+8,698)

1,724 deaths (+18) among cases, 1,586 deaths (+5) due to COVID-19

391 outbreaks (+4)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 2,935 positive cases (+131) and 115 deaths (+5).

Pueblo County has reported 422 positive cases (+5) and 31 deaths (+1).