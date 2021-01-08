Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, January 8 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 154,271 people immunized by one dose (administered Phase 1A and 1B)

16,025 people immunized with two doses

Cases: 356,110 (+3,187 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 19,855 (+121)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,218,507 (+10,819)

Deaths among cases: 5,138 (+36), Deaths due to COVID-19: 4,107 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 3,174 (+18)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of today, El Paso County has reported 43,540 cases (+734 from Thursday) and 617 deaths (+11); Pueblo County has reported 13,679 cases (+110) and 334 deaths (+3); Teller County has reported 1,048 cases (+27) and nine deaths (unchanged).