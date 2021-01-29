Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, January 29 evening update

COLORADO– According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 424,036 people have been immunized by one dose (+13,986 administered from Thursday in Phase 1A and 1B)

118,397 people have been immunized with two doses (+9,189)

Cases: 393,421 (+1,722 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 21,744 (+31)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,385,829 (+10,053)

Deaths among cases: 5,594 (+25), Deaths due to COVID-19: 4,928 (+36)

Outbreaks: 3,496 (+13)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 47,491 cases (+164 from Thursday) and 696 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 14,302 cases (+56) and 356 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 1,169 cases (+5) and 14 deaths (unchanged).