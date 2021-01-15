Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, January 15 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 239,615 people immunized by one dose (+15,788 administered from Thursday in Phase 1A and 1B)

48,008 people immunized with two doses (+1,111)

Cases: 371,458 (+2,281 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 20,627 (+101)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,279,614 (+8,852)

Deaths among cases: 5,343 (+27), Deaths due to COVID-19: 4,502 (+92)

Outbreaks: 3,281 (+8)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 45,073 cases (+242 from Thursday) and 656 deaths (+4); Pueblo County has reported 13,930 cases (+36) and 338 deaths (+2); Teller County has reported 1,086 cases (+12) and 12 deaths (+1).