Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, January 15 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine: 239,615 people immunized by one dose (+15,788 administered from Thursday in Phase 1A and 1B)
48,008 people immunized with two doses (+1,111)
Cases: 371,458 (+2,281 from Thursday)
Hospitalizations: 20,627 (+101)
Counties: 64
People tested: 2,279,614 (+8,852)
Deaths among cases: 5,343 (+27), Deaths due to COVID-19: 4,502 (+92)
Outbreaks: 3,281 (+8)
As of today, El Paso County has reported 45,073 cases (+242 from Thursday) and 656 deaths (+4); Pueblo County has reported 13,930 cases (+36) and 338 deaths (+2); Teller County has reported 1,086 cases (+12) and 12 deaths (+1).