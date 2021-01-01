Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, January 1, 2021 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 104,086 doses administered (Phase 1A and 1B)

Cases: 337,161 (+3,064 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 18,651 (+53)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,145,411 (+9,821)

Deaths among cases: 4,814 (+59), Deaths due to COVID-19: 3,907 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 3,052 (+13)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of today, El Paso County has reported 41,556 cases (+334 from Thursday) and 567 deaths (+12); Pueblo County has reported 13,328 cases (+110) and 313 deaths (+9); Teller County has reported 994 cases (+4) and nine deaths (unchanged).