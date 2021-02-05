Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, February 5 evening update

COLORADO– According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 512,021 people have been immunized by one dose (+16,870 administered from Thursday in Phase 1A and 1B)

179,360 people have been immunized with two doses (+17,300)

Cases: 402,714 (+1,863 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 22,258 (+82)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,437,626 (+10,483)

Deaths among cases: 5,704 (+27), Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,454 (+23)

Outbreaks: 3,614 (+15)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 48,464 cases (+408) and 715 deaths (+9); Pueblo County has reported 14,407 cases (+26) and 359 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 1,199 cases (+12) and 14 deaths (unchanged).