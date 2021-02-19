Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, February 19 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine: 767,803 people have been immunized by one dose (+19,652 administered from Thursday in Phase 1A and 1B)
348,031 people have been immunized with two doses (+14,172)
Cases: 418,695 (+1,280 from Thursday)
Hospitalizations: 23,101 (+54)
People tested: 2,522,901 (+6,543)
Deaths among cases: 5,878 (+14)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,719 (+35)
Outbreaks: 3,797 (+11)
As of Thursday, El Paso County has reported 50,690 cases (+197 from Thursday) and 740 deaths (+4). Pueblo County has reported 14,853 cases (+14) and 363 deaths (+1). Teller County has reported 1,240 cases (+4) and 14 deaths (unchanged).