Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, February 19 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 767,803 people have been immunized by one dose (+19,652 administered from Thursday in Phase 1A and 1B)

348,031 people have been immunized with two doses (+14,172)

Cases: 418,695 (+1,280 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 23,101 (+54)

People tested: 2,522,901 (+6,543)

Deaths among cases: 5,878 (+14)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,719 (+35)

Outbreaks: 3,797 (+11)

As of Thursday, El Paso County has reported 50,690 cases (+197 from Thursday) and 740 deaths (+4). Pueblo County has reported 14,853 cases (+14) and 363 deaths (+1). Teller County has reported 1,240 cases (+4) and 14 deaths (unchanged).