Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, February 12 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 608,999 people have been immunized by one dose (+23,219 administered from Thursday in Phase 1A and 1B)

271,104 people have been immunized with two doses (+17,622)

Cases: 411,774 (+2,091 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 22,703 (+48)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,488,609 (+10,293)

Deaths among cases: 5,790 (+9), Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,581 (+13)

Outbreaks: 37,27 (+11)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of today, El Paso County has reported 49,674 cases (+247 from Thursday) and 725 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 14,727 cases (+266) and 361 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 1,221 cases (+7) and 14 deaths (unchanged).