Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, December 4 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 252,222 (+5,013 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 14,762 (+183)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,815,644 (+18,267)

Deaths among cases: 3,338 (+18), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,724 (+8)

Outbreaks: 2,357 (+21)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 30,174 cases (+754 from Thursday) and 324 deaths (+7); Pueblo County has reported 9,540 cases (+205) and 150 deaths (+1); Teller County has reported 694 cases (+14) and four deaths (unchanged).