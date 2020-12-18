Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, December 18 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccines: 12,123 doses administered

Cases: 304,107 (+3,693 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 17,020 (+316)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,012,614 (+14,138)

Deaths among cases: 4,259 (+33), Deaths due to COVID-19: 3,427 (+106)

Outbreaks: 2,804 (+37)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 37,225 cases (+473 from Thursday) and 467 deaths (+2); Pueblo County has reported 12,150 cases (+160) and 256 deaths (+7); Teller County has reported 906 cases (+18) and seven deaths (unchanged).