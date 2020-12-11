Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, December 11 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 281,673 (+4,678 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 15,949 (+293)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,928,989 (+14,186)

Deaths among cases: 3,846 (+87), Deaths due to COVID-19: 3,012 (+7)

Outbreaks: 2,583 (+25)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 33,618 cases (unchanged from Thursday) and 393 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 10,946 cases (unchanged) and 204 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 784 cases (unchanged) and five deaths (unchanged).