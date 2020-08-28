Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, August 28 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

56,773 cases* (+430 from Thursday)

6,945 hospitalized (+17)

63 counties (unchanged)

695,569 people tested** (+8,039)

1,937 deaths among cases (+6), 1,843 deaths due to COVID-19 (+8)

600 outbreaks (+6)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 5,898 positive cases ( unchanged) and 150 deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County has reported 841 positive cases (unchanged) and 34 deaths (unchanged).

Teller County has reported 160 positive cases (unchanged) and 3 deaths (unchanged).