Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, August 21 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

54,586 cases* (+356 from Thursday)

6,808 hospitalized (+11)

63 counties (unchanged)

657,852 people tested** (+6,602)

1,910 deaths among cases (+7), 1,815 deaths due to COVID-19 (unchanged)

567 outbreaks (+1)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 5,622 positive cases (unchanged) and 147 deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County has reported 779 positive cases (unchanged) and 34 deaths (unchanged).

Teller County has reported 149 positive cases (+2) and 3 deaths (unchanged).