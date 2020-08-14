Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, August 14 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

52,538 cases* (+319 from Thursday)

6,718 hospitalized (+18)

63 counties (unchanged)

616,772 people tested** (+6,948)

1,888 deaths (+6) among cases, 1,768 deaths (+5) due to COVID-19

540 outbreaks (+4)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 5,389 positive cases (+55) and 143 deaths (+1).

Pueblo County has reported 729 positive cases (+6) and 34 deaths (unchanged).