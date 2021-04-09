Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, April 9, 2021 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

1,985,977 people have been immunized by one dose (+44,782 from Thursday)

1,200,658 people have been fully immunized (+31,768)

Cases: 475,988 (+1,935 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 26,228 (+97)

People tested: 2,782,316 (+7,920)

Deaths among cases: 6,150 (+7)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,296 (+2)

Outbreaks: 4,455 (+20)

As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 58,702 cases (+785 from Tuesday) and 763 deaths among cases (+2). Pueblo County has reported 16,263 cases (+170) and 366 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,498 cases (+24) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).