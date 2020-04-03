Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, April 3 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Colorado Case Summary (Updated 4/3/20 at 4:00 p.m.)

Note: This summary only includes data through 4/2 and does not reflect cases since then.

4,173 cases* (+445)

823 hospitalized (+113)

53 counties (+2)

22,071 people tested (+2,283)

111 deaths (+14)

27 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities (+6)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

El Paso County has reported 18 deaths, Pueblo has reported two deaths and Teller County has one death.

Pueblo County now has a total of 39 (+11) confirmed positive cases among Pueblo County residents. Seven additional positive cases are from individuals residing in other counties (one from Alamosa, one from Crowley County, one from Huerfano County, one from Douglas County, one from Fremont County, one from Rio Grande, one from Custer County). There have been 388 tests administered in Pueblo County. There have been 311* negative results with 29 tests results still pending, and two tests unable to be read and determined unsatisfactory. To date, two Pueblo County residents have passed away.

*(Negative test results reflect only those reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and do not include those negatives results from tests administered through private labs).

Governor Jared Polis announced the Colorado Mask Campaign which encourages individuals to wear non-medical cloth face masks when they go out for essential business due to COVID-19 pandemic. Public health officials also urge people to not expect the masks to protect against the virus and become lax on critical social distancing and proper hygiene measures.

The recommendation by the Governor to wear a mask is voluntary but is being requested to protect the most vulnerable community members, to sustain the health care system for the next few months and to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We are recommending people wear cloth masks, not the medical masks, as it is critical we save those for our health care professionals,” said Dr. Chris Urbina, medical director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “Remember, wearing a face mask is not a substitute for social distancing, washing your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based solution and coughing into your elbow or a tissue.”

Urbina reminds people that when wearing a face mask, avoid adjusting the mask and touching your eyes, nose and mouth. “If you are sick stay at home,” he added.

Public health officials are requesting the public refrain from buying and using critical medical masks and other personal protective equipment that healthcare workers need to do their job safely and effectively.

The public is asked to use fabric masks beginning today and those coverings can include bandanas, scarves, sewn fabric masks or by repurposing a t-shirt or dish towel to fit your face. The masks should cover the nose and mouth. All cloth masks should be worn once and then washed with hot water and soap before wearing them again.

The Centers for Disease Control has announced that 25% of people infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic and spreading infected respiratory droplets. A face covering helps lower the risk of spreading by someone who may be sick and not realize it. Cloth face coverings can be worn to reduce the spread of large droplets. This can help prevent community spread when people travel from their homes for necessary activities like grocery shopping. Individuals should also wear masks while recreating.