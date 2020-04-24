Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, April 24 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
12,256 positive cases* (+994 from Thursday)
2,366 hospitalized (+129)
56 counties (unchanged)
56,789 people tested** (+4,465)
674 deaths (+122)
134 outbreaks (+4)
*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.
El Paso County is reporting 72 deaths which is a 8.44% death rate, Pueblo County is reporting 9 deaths which is 7.76% death rate, and Teller County is reporting two deaths which is 7.69% death rate.
Mayor Gradisar Discusses Safer-at-Home, Local COVID-19 Testing on Weekly Address
Mayor Nick Gradisar discussed several local topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic during his weekly address on Friday. Gradisar talked about Safer-at-Home guidelines, re-opening business, the local testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. To see the Mayor’s address, go to https://youtu.be/bOrSbP88Z0I?t=49
Pueblo Water Offers Guidelines for Refreshing, Maintaining Water Quality in Buildings Closed During Stay-at-Home Order
Pueblo Water is offering guidelines for homes, businesses and buildings that have been shuttered during the Stay-at-Home order. Pueblo Water recommends flushing pipes to maintain or restore water quality. For more information on how to flush pipes for homes and businesses go to https://pueblowater.org/flush-pipes-to-maintain-or-restore-water-quality/
Supporting Pueblo Community Marketplace Open
A marketplace featuring local products and businesses launched a new website supportingpueblo.com to help support local businesses. The website provides a list of local restaurants and businesses that offer curbside pick-up and online shopping and delivery. It also allows for the public to shop local favorites from a single online site and have the items available for pick up or delivery.