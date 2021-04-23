Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, April 23, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,460,146 people have been immunized by one dose (+22,238 from Thursday)

1,612,822 people have been fully immunized (+34,599)

Cases: 496,882 (+2,361 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 27,199 (+96)

People tested: 2,862,393 (+8,983)

Deaths among cases: 6,225 (+10)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,368 (+6)

Outbreaks: 4,736 (+15)

As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 62,034 cases (+283 from Thursday) and 781 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 17,218 cases (+83) and 367 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,593 cases (+6) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).