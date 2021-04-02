Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, April 2, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine:
1,731,638 people have been immunized by one dose
1,045,849 people have been fully immunized
Cases: 465,330
Hospitalizations: 25,689
People tested: 2,738,972
Deaths among cases: 6,118
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,253
Outbreaks: 4,326
As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 57,190 cases and 761 deaths among cases. Pueblo County has reported 15,945 cases and 365 deaths among cases. Teller County has reported 1,443 cases and 14 deaths among cases.