Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, April 2, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

1,731,638 people have been immunized by one dose

1,045,849 people have been fully immunized

Cases: 465,330

Hospitalizations: 25,689

People tested: 2,738,972

Deaths among cases: 6,118

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,253

Outbreaks: 4,326

As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 57,190 cases and 761 deaths among cases. Pueblo County has reported 15,945 cases and 365 deaths among cases. Teller County has reported 1,443 cases and 14 deaths among cases.