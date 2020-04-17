Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, April 17 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Colorado Case Summary (Updated 4/17/20 at 4:00 p.m.)

Note: This summary only includes data through 4/16 and does not reflect cases since then.

9,047 cases* (+372 from Thursday)

1,755 hospitalized (+62)

57 counties (+1)

43,307 people tested** (+1,477)

391 deaths (+17)

93 outbreaks – View the outbreak data (unchanged)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County is reporting 49 deaths, Pueblo is reporting 6 deaths and Teller County is reporting 2 deaths.

Pueblo Mayor Gradisar’s Friday video message: https://youtu.be/YYFqmrJudEY

More information from El Paso County Public Health can be found here.

Pueblo Library District Extends Closure to May 3

The Pueblo Library District is extending the closure of all library branches through May 3. Patrons will still have access to the library district’s digital hub which can be accessed at www.pueblolibrary.org.

State Health Department Launches Pilot COVID-19 Symptom Tracker Survey

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a short survey designed to track symptoms of COVID-19, even among those who are unable or do not need to get a test. The data collected in the survey cannot replace official case data confirmed in testing, but it may help public health officials track early warning signs that an outbreak could be imminent in a given area or region. The symptom tracker is on the “do you have symptoms?” webpage on the COVID-19 website.

State Releases Pueblo Data on Ethnicity of COVID-19 Cases

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released ethnicity data on COVID-19 cases for counties with more than 100,000 population, including Pueblo County. In Pueblo County, 47% of the COVID-19 positive cases (34 people) are white, followed by 33% for Hispanics (24); 9% unknown ethnicity (7); 8% for black or African American (6) and 1% other (1). For more information on the data go to covid19.colorado.gov.