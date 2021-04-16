Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, April 16, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine:
2,276,093 people have been immunized by one dose (+35,639 from Thursday)
1,391,781 people have been fully immunized (+28,713)
Cases: 487,578 (+2,260 from Thursday)
Hospitalizations: 26,703 (+42)
People tested: 2,826,461 (+8,739)
Deaths among cases: 6,186 (+9)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,330 (+11)
Outbreaks: 4,596 (+24)
As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 60,309 cases (+330 from Thursday) and 775 deaths among cases (+4). Pueblo County has reported 16,716 cases (+76) and 366 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,540 cases (+19) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).