Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, April 16, 2021 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,276,093 people have been immunized by one dose (+35,639 from Thursday)

1,391,781 people have been fully immunized (+28,713)

Cases: 487,578 (+2,260 from Thursday)

Hospitalizations: 26,703 (+42)

People tested: 2,826,461 (+8,739)

Deaths among cases: 6,186 (+9)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,330 (+11)

Outbreaks: 4,596 (+24)

As of Friday, El Paso County has reported 60,309 cases (+330 from Thursday) and 775 deaths among cases (+4). Pueblo County has reported 16,716 cases (+76) and 366 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,540 cases (+19) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).