Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, April 10 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Colorado Case Summary (Updated 4/10/20 at 4:00 p.m.)

Note: This summary only includes data through 4/9 and does not reflect cases since then.

6,510 cases* (+ 308 from Thursday) TWO WEEKS AGO: 1,734 cases

1,312 hospitalized (+91) TWO WEEKS AGO: 239 hospitalized

56 counties (no change) TWO WEEKS AGO: 42 counties

32,653 people tested** (+1,473) TWO WEEKS AGO: 11,676 tested

250 deaths (+24) TWO WEEKS AGO: 31 deaths

59 outbreaks at residential & non-hospital health care facilities (+5) TWO WEEKS AGO: 9 outbreaks

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

Pueblo County now has a total of 53 confirmed positive cases among Pueblo County residents. Seven additional positive cases are from individuals residing in other counties (one from Alamosa, one from Crowley County, one from Huerfano County, one from Douglas County, one from Fremont County, one from Rio Grande, one from Custer County). There have been 489 tests administered in Pueblo County. There have been 411 negative results with 14 tests results still pending, and three tests unable to be read and determined unsatisfactory. To date, three Pueblo County residents have passed away.

Pueblo’s COVID-19 Hotline Closes at 4PM Today

Pueblo’s COVID-19 Hotline will continue answering questions Monday, April 13 from 8AM – 5PM, Monday – Friday at 719-583-4444.

City of Pueblo Mayor’s Weekly Message

Watch Pueblo City Mayor Gradisar’s message for the weekhttps://youtu.be/KGsfPJNAo8I

Watch Pueblo’s New Public Service Announcement

Community leaders share a message for Pueblo. Please share this short community video for Pueblo!

https://www.facebook.com/PuebloHealth/videos/1063837670683595/

Parkview Medical Center to Begin Testing for First Responders on Monday

Parkview Medical Center announced today it will begin free testing of first responders and healthcare workers for the COVID-19 virus at 8 a.m., Monday, April 13. To be eligible for the testing, individuals must have symptoms of COVID-19 and be pre-approved by the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment to be tested. The limited testing will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Parkview Emergency Room. Those being tested must bring employment verification.

St Mary-Corwin Among Centura Sites Offering Testing for First Responders

St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center is among seven Centura sites that are now offering COVID-19 testing for first responders with symptoms. Testing is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 4112 Outlook Blvd. Responder agencies interested in offering this testing to their teams should email at CenturaLovesFirstResponders@centura.org to receive the needed forms to begin the visits. First responders will be required to bring a certain form with them to get the test. For more information on what Centura Health is doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic go to www.centura.org/COVID-19.

The Governor encouraged Coloradans to visit stayathomeco.colorado.gov which links to free resources that support Coloradans to stay at home, from wellness, to critical services, to education, to entertainment, and so much more. If Coloradans know of free resources that all Coloradans with an internet connection can access that promote a positive stay-at-home culture and if it fits with our page, the state will add it to the webpage because the webpage gets better the more Coloradans engage with it.

The Governor also pointed out that the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Division of Housing (DOH) awarded more than $1.9 million of emergency assistance to 19 agencies to serve low-income Coloradans in need of emergency rental and mortgage assistance due to economic hardship due to COVID-19.