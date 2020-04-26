Coronavirus in Colorado: April 26 update

DENVER — According to updated data released Sunday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

13,441 positive cases (+473)

2,438 hospitalized (+28)

57 counties (no change)

63,274 people tested (+3,483)

680* deaths (+8)

143 outbreaks (+2)

In El Paso County there are 867 cases, 5 more than the previous day. In Pueblo, there are 132 positive cases, which is three more than the day before.

The Governor’s stay-at-home order is expiring. Many counties in the state moving towards a safer-at-home phase.

This will be a gradual transition. We've broken down the basic for you on our website. You can find those guidelines for the general public here: https://t.co/G1oJaC6pIJ. And if you are a business owner/employee, check out these business best practices: https://t.co/syBQxoO0Vb pic.twitter.com/fcoU11axZs — Public Health (@EPCPublicHealth) April 26, 2020

Pueblo County Holding Drive-Up Testing Site Until May 30 at State Fairgrounds

Pueblo County is opened a drive-up testing site in Pueblo through May 30 to anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, difficulty breathing and fever over 100.4 degrees, chills, headache, sore throat and muscle pain). Individuals tested must be inside an enclosed vehicle for safety. No walk-ups or motorcycles are allowed through the testing site. The site is open to neighboring counties. The first 250 individuals each day will have access to drive up testing. No physician order is required, and all testing is free.

The testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through May 30 at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Avenue (enter through Gate 4 off Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue).