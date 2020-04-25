Coronavirus in Colorado: April 25 update

According to updated data released Saturday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
12,968 positive cases (+712)
2,410 hospitalized (+44)
57 counties (+1)
59,791 people tested (+3,002)
674 deaths (FOX21 is getting clarification on the number of deaths)
141 outbreaks (+7)
In El Paso County there are 865 cases, three more than the previous day. In Pueblo there are 129 positive cases, which is nine more than the day before.
Check out this map to see the number of cases in your county:
Governor Jared Polis applauded areas of Colorado for their efforts to combat COVID-19. Several counties on the Front Range extended thier stay-at-home orders to May 8.
This is the Governor’s response.
“Colorado has a proud tradition of responsible local control and what works for Denver that has had over 2,300 cases, with the number of positive cases increasing from the day before, may not be the same solution for Bent County that has zero detected cases so far. I applaud the leadership of areas of our state that have extended their stay at home orders to thoughtfully take the time needed to implement and enforce safer at home safety regulations. I also applaud the thoughtful work in several counties that are fortunate enough to be able to reduce restrictions thanks to their work in addressing the public health situation. All Coloradans are united in our shared effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”Gov. Polis.