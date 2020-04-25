Coronavirus in Colorado: April 25 update

According to updated data released Saturday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

12,968 positive cases (+712)

2,410 hospitalized (+44)

57 counties (+1)

59,791 people tested (+3,002)

674 deaths (FOX21 is getting clarification on the number of deaths)

141 outbreaks (+7)

In El Paso County there are 865 cases, three more than the previous day. In Pueblo there are 129 positive cases, which is nine more than the day before.

Check out this map to see the number of cases in your county:

Governor Jared Polis applauded areas of Colorado for their efforts to combat COVID-19. Several counties on the Front Range extended thier stay-at-home orders to May 8.

This is the Governor’s response.