Comeback Cash Giftcard Giveaway still happening at pop-up vaccination clinics, Aug. 14-20

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Comeback Cash gift card giveaways are still ongoing at several different statewide pop-up and mobile vaccination clinics. Anyone over the age of 12 who receives a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the below locations will get a $100 Walmart gift card while supplies last.

The following vaccination clinics across the state are participating in the Comeback Cash giveaway event:

Saturday, August 14

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Greeley Mall Parking Lot            

2050 Greeley Mall, Greeley CO 80631

1-7 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST –True Light Church  

14333 Bolling Dr., Denver, CO, 80239

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Mi Pueblo Market  

15585 E Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011

3-8 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Fairfield Parking Lot 

200 Main Street, Meeker, CO 81641

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – San Luis

Corner of Fifth and Main Street, San Luis, CO 81152

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Old Sykes Building 

777 Fourth St., Sterling, CO 80751

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Cripple Creek Medical Center

1101 County Rd 1, Cripple Creek, CO 80813

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Dee Tacko 

123 N. Main St., Pueblo, CO 81003

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson 

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter parking lot

16750 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401 

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Kohl’s parking lot 

8444 S. Kipling Pkwy., Littleton, CO 80127

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – City of Lafayette – Arts Festival

309 S. Public Rd., Lafayette, CO 80026

Noon – 7 p.m.

Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Denver Urban Spectrum

12000 E. 47th Ave., Denver, CO 80239

2-4 p.m.

Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Mishawaka

13714 Poudre Canyon Rd., Bellvue, CO 80512

2-7 p.m.

Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Inner City Health- Lowry Sports Park 

8200 E. Sports Park, Denver, CO 80230

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

El Comité de Longmont, Inc

455 Kimbark St., Longmont, CO 80501

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer 

Levitt Pavilion

1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver, CO 80223

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Sunday, August 15

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Greeley Rec Center 

651 10th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Mile High Flea Market

7007 E. 88th Ave., Henderson, CO 80640

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Steamboat Community Center parking lot

1605 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

8 a.m. – noon

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – The Ponds Employee Housing parking lot

700 Walton Pond Cir., Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

1-5 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Rocky Mountain Park
474 32 ½ Rd., Clifton, CO 81520
12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. 

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – La Veta High School

126 E. Garland St., La Veta, CO 81055

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Lathrop Park

70 CO Rd 502, Walsenburg, CO 81089

2 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – NCHD Building Parking Lot

228 W. Railroad Ave., Fort Morgan, CO 80701

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – 

Corner of Fourth & Main Street, Fairplay, CO, 80449

Noon – 7 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Southern Colorado Equality Alliance Pueblo Pride LGBTQ 1600 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, CO 81003

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – HMart parking lot

5036 W. 92nd Ave., Westminster, CO, 80031

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

City of Boulder HHS – Boulder Library

1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302

Noon – 5 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Levitt Pavilion

1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver, CO 80223

5:30-10 p.m.

Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson

Monday, August 16

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart parking lot

5990 Dahlia St., Commerce City, CO, 80022

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – The Ponds Employee Housing 

700 Walton Pond Cir., Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

8 a.m. – noon

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Steamboat Community Center

1605 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

1-5 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LASTCenterra Promenade Shops Parking Lot

5971 Sky Pond Dr., Loveland, CO 80538

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Aurora First Presbyterian Church

1586 Kingston, Aurora, CO, 80014

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer 

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance / EagleBend Apartments

10 Stonebridge Dr., Avon, CO 81620

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

University Memorial Center at University of Colorado Boulder 

1669 Euclid Ave., Boulder, 80302    

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson

City of Boulder HHS – Boulder Library

1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302

2-7 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pinnacle Charter School

1001 W. 84th Ave., Federal Height, CO 80260

4-7 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer

The Early College of Arvada

4905 W. 60th Ave., Arvada, CO 80003

4-6:30 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer

DispatchHealth

3827 N. Lafayette St., Denver, CO 80205

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Tuesday, August 17

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Community College of Aurora Lowry Campus

710 Alton Way, Denver, CO, 80230

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot

2000 W. Victory Way, Craig, CO 81625

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – University High School 

6525 W. 18th St., Greeley, CO 80634

3-7 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Hartsel Fire Station

86 Valley Ave., Hartsel, CO 80449

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pueblo, Inc.

429 W. 10th St., Pueblo, CO 81003

8-10 a.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot

4080 W. Northern Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005

Noon – 7 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot

2545 Rimrock Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81505

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Outlets at Castle Rock

5050 Factory Shops Blvd., Castle Rock, CO 80108

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST- Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance / Edwards

4923 Lake Creek Village Dr., Edwards, CO 81632

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST- Posada- Pueblo Riverwalk

101 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, CO 81003

11 a.m. – 1p.m.

Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Manitou Springs High School

401 El Monte Pl., Manitou Springs, CO 80829

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

Adams State University, Richardson Hall Building Parking Lot

208 Edgemont Blvd., Alamosa, CO 81101

1-7 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson 

University Memorial Center at University of Colorado Boulder 

1669 Euclid Ave., Boulder, CO 80302    

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson

Los Suenos Farms

46795 CO-96, Avondale, CO 81022

10 a.m. – noon

Vaccines: Pfizer

Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley

2853 North Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501

9 a.m. – noon

Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Wednesday, August 18

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Save A Lot

7290 Monaco St., Commerce City, CO 80022

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot

2000 W. Victory Way, Craig, CO 81625

2-8 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Centennial High School

14644 CO-159, San Luis, CO 81152

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Junction of Main Street & Adams Street

Main & Adams Street, Monte Vista, CO 81144

2-4 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – North-West Fire Station

21455 US Hwy 285, Fairplay, CO 80440

Noon-7 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot

3105 E. Us Highway 50, Cañon City, CO 81212

Noon – 7 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Centennial Mall Parking Lot

1111 W. Victory Way # 118, Craig, CO 81625

Noon-8 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Integrated Family Community Services (IFCS)

3370 S. Irving St., Englewood, CO 80110

8 a.m.- noon

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot

9400 E. Hampden Ave., Denver, CO, 80231

1:30-5:30 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Dallas Street Opportunity Center – Colfax

9600 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80010

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Center at Lowry

8550 E. Lowry Blvd., Denver, CO 80230

10 a.m. – noon

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Sanford School

755 Second St., Sanford, CO 81151

Noon – 3 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer

Primrose Schools

2501 Syracuse St, Denver, CO 80238, USA

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer

Thursday, August 19

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – McGlone Academy

4500 Crown Blvd., Denver, CO 80239

8-10:30 a.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Montbello campus

5000 Crown Blvd., Denver, CO 80239

11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Evie Garrett Dennis Campus

4800 Telluride St., Denver, CO 80249

2-4 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Ignacio Community Library

470 Goddard Ave., Ignacio, CO 81137

Noon – 7 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Greeley Mall Parking Lot            

2050 Greeley Mall, Greeley CO 80631

1-7 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – North Railroad Parking Lot off of East Main Street

28415 Co Rd 313, Buena Vista, CO 81211

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Marian House 

14 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart parking lot

3201 E Platte Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

3-7 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Centennial Mall Parking Lot

1111 W. Victory Way # 118, Craig, CO 81625

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – CU Denver

1355 12th St., Denver, CO 80204

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Village Exchange

1609 Havana St., Aurora, CO 80010

11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Delta Middle School

401 E. 10th St., Delta, CO 81416

6:30-8 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

University Memorial Center at University of Colorado Boulder 

1669 Euclid Ave., Boulder, CO 80302    

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson

Levitt Pavilion

1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver, CO 80223

5:30-9 p.m.

Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson

James Monroe Elementary School

15 Chelton Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910

10:30 a.m. – noon

Vaccines: Pfizer

Northeastern Junior College

100 College Ave., Sterling, CO 80751

Noon – 6 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer

Primrose School in Thornton

12899 Grant Dr., Thornton, CO 80241, USA

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer

Bayfield Block Party

1199 Bayfield Pkwy., Bayfield, CO 81122

6-9 p.m.

Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson

Edgewater Collective

2501 Sheridan Blvd., Edgewater, CO 80214

6-8 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Paonia High School

846 Grand Ave., Paonia, CO 81428

3 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

Friday, August 20

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Alameda Crossing Center

145 S. Sheridan Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot

1000 Airport Rd., Rifle, CO 81650

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST  – Joe Rowell Park

Dolores, CO 81323

9 a.m. – noon

Vacunas: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Old Sundial Lot, Across from Banger’s Pizza & Bar

315 US-491, Dove Creek, CO 81324

2-6 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Alpine Park 

404 East Street, Salida, CO 81201

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot

2921 Toupal Dr., Trinidad, CO 81082

Noon – 7 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot

2545 Rimrock Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81505

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart parking lot

60 W. Bromley Ln., Brighton, CO 80601

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Inner City Health 

3800 York St., Denver, CO 80205

4:30-7:30 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer

University of Northern Colorado On Campus

1051 22nd St., Greeley, CO 80631

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

University Memorial Center at University of Colorado Boulder 

1669 Euclid Ave., Boulder, 80302    

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson 

Bel-rea Institute Of Animal Technology

1681 S. Dayton St., Denver, CO 80247

1-4 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer

Old Sykes Building 

777 Fourth St., Sterling, CO 80751

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Arapahoe Race Track

26000 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora, CO 80016

9-11 a.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Health Solutions

1304 Chinook Ln., Pueblo, CO 81001

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Center at Park West

3727 Parker Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81108

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

To learn more and to stay up to date about COVID-19’s impact on Colorado, visit covid19.colorado.gov.

