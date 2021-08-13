Comeback Cash Giftcard Giveaway still happening at pop-up vaccination clinics, Aug. 14-20

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Comeback Cash gift card giveaways are still ongoing at several different statewide pop-up and mobile vaccination clinics. Anyone over the age of 12 who receives a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the below locations will get a $100 Walmart gift card while supplies last.
The following vaccination clinics across the state are participating in the Comeback Cash giveaway event:
Saturday, August 14
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Greeley Mall Parking Lot
2050 Greeley Mall, Greeley CO 80631
1-7 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST –True Light Church
14333 Bolling Dr., Denver, CO, 80239
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Mi Pueblo Market
15585 E Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
3-8 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Fairfield Parking Lot
200 Main Street, Meeker, CO 81641
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – San Luis
Corner of Fifth and Main Street, San Luis, CO 81152
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Old Sykes Building
777 Fourth St., Sterling, CO 80751
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Cripple Creek Medical Center
1101 County Rd 1, Cripple Creek, CO 80813
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Dee Tacko
123 N. Main St., Pueblo, CO 81003
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter parking lot
16750 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Kohl’s parking lot
8444 S. Kipling Pkwy., Littleton, CO 80127
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – City of Lafayette – Arts Festival
309 S. Public Rd., Lafayette, CO 80026
Noon – 7 p.m.
Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Denver Urban Spectrum
12000 E. 47th Ave., Denver, CO 80239
2-4 p.m.
Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Mishawaka
13714 Poudre Canyon Rd., Bellvue, CO 80512
2-7 p.m.
Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Inner City Health- Lowry Sports Park
8200 E. Sports Park, Denver, CO 80230
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
El Comité de Longmont, Inc
455 Kimbark St., Longmont, CO 80501
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer
Levitt Pavilion
1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver, CO 80223
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Sunday, August 15
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Greeley Rec Center
651 10th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Mile High Flea Market
7007 E. 88th Ave., Henderson, CO 80640
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Steamboat Community Center parking lot
1605 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
8 a.m. – noon
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – The Ponds Employee Housing parking lot
700 Walton Pond Cir., Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
1-5 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Rocky Mountain Park
474 32 ½ Rd., Clifton, CO 81520
12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – La Veta High School
126 E. Garland St., La Veta, CO 81055
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Lathrop Park
70 CO Rd 502, Walsenburg, CO 81089
2 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – NCHD Building Parking Lot
228 W. Railroad Ave., Fort Morgan, CO 80701
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST –
Corner of Fourth & Main Street, Fairplay, CO, 80449
Noon – 7 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Southern Colorado Equality Alliance Pueblo Pride LGBTQ 1600 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, CO 81003
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – HMart parking lot
5036 W. 92nd Ave., Westminster, CO, 80031
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
City of Boulder HHS – Boulder Library
1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302
Noon – 5 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Levitt Pavilion
1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver, CO 80223
5:30-10 p.m.
Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson
Monday, August 16
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart parking lot
5990 Dahlia St., Commerce City, CO, 80022
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – The Ponds Employee Housing
700 Walton Pond Cir., Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
8 a.m. – noon
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Steamboat Community Center
1605 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
1-5 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Centerra Promenade Shops Parking Lot
5971 Sky Pond Dr., Loveland, CO 80538
10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Aurora First Presbyterian Church
1586 Kingston, Aurora, CO, 80014
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance / EagleBend Apartments
10 Stonebridge Dr., Avon, CO 81620
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
University Memorial Center at University of Colorado Boulder
1669 Euclid Ave., Boulder, 80302
10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson
City of Boulder HHS – Boulder Library
1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302
2-7 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Pinnacle Charter School
1001 W. 84th Ave., Federal Height, CO 80260
4-7 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer
The Early College of Arvada
4905 W. 60th Ave., Arvada, CO 80003
4-6:30 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer
DispatchHealth
3827 N. Lafayette St., Denver, CO 80205
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Tuesday, August 17
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Community College of Aurora Lowry Campus
710 Alton Way, Denver, CO, 80230
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
2000 W. Victory Way, Craig, CO 81625
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – University High School
6525 W. 18th St., Greeley, CO 80634
3-7 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Hartsel Fire Station
86 Valley Ave., Hartsel, CO 80449
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pueblo, Inc.
429 W. 10th St., Pueblo, CO 81003
8-10 a.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
4080 W. Northern Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005
Noon – 7 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
2545 Rimrock Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81505
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Outlets at Castle Rock
5050 Factory Shops Blvd., Castle Rock, CO 80108
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST- Mobile Intercultural Resource Alliance / Edwards
4923 Lake Creek Village Dr., Edwards, CO 81632
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST- Posada- Pueblo Riverwalk
101 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, CO 81003
11 a.m. – 1p.m.
Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Manitou Springs High School
401 El Monte Pl., Manitou Springs, CO 80829
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
Adams State University, Richardson Hall Building Parking Lot
208 Edgemont Blvd., Alamosa, CO 81101
1-7 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
University Memorial Center at University of Colorado Boulder
1669 Euclid Ave., Boulder, CO 80302
10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson
Los Suenos Farms
46795 CO-96, Avondale, CO 81022
10 a.m. – noon
Vaccines: Pfizer
Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley
2853 North Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501
9 a.m. – noon
Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Wednesday, August 18
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Save A Lot
7290 Monaco St., Commerce City, CO 80022
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
2000 W. Victory Way, Craig, CO 81625
2-8 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Centennial High School
14644 CO-159, San Luis, CO 81152
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Junction of Main Street & Adams Street
Main & Adams Street, Monte Vista, CO 81144
2-4 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – North-West Fire Station
21455 US Hwy 285, Fairplay, CO 80440
Noon-7 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
3105 E. Us Highway 50, Cañon City, CO 81212
Noon – 7 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Centennial Mall Parking Lot
1111 W. Victory Way # 118, Craig, CO 81625
Noon-8 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Integrated Family Community Services (IFCS)
3370 S. Irving St., Englewood, CO 80110
8 a.m.- noon
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
9400 E. Hampden Ave., Denver, CO, 80231
1:30-5:30 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Dallas Street Opportunity Center – Colfax
9600 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80010
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Center at Lowry
8550 E. Lowry Blvd., Denver, CO 80230
10 a.m. – noon
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Sanford School
755 Second St., Sanford, CO 81151
Noon – 3 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer
Primrose Schools
2501 Syracuse St, Denver, CO 80238, USA
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer
Thursday, August 19
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – McGlone Academy
4500 Crown Blvd., Denver, CO 80239
8-10:30 a.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Montbello campus
5000 Crown Blvd., Denver, CO 80239
11 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Evie Garrett Dennis Campus
4800 Telluride St., Denver, CO 80249
2-4 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Ignacio Community Library
470 Goddard Ave., Ignacio, CO 81137
Noon – 7 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Greeley Mall Parking Lot
2050 Greeley Mall, Greeley CO 80631
1-7 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – North Railroad Parking Lot off of East Main Street
28415 Co Rd 313, Buena Vista, CO 81211
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Marian House
14 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart parking lot
3201 E Platte Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
3-7 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Centennial Mall Parking Lot
1111 W. Victory Way # 118, Craig, CO 81625
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – CU Denver
1355 12th St., Denver, CO 80204
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Village Exchange
1609 Havana St., Aurora, CO 80010
11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Delta Middle School
401 E. 10th St., Delta, CO 81416
6:30-8 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
University Memorial Center at University of Colorado Boulder
1669 Euclid Ave., Boulder, CO 80302
10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson
Levitt Pavilion
1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver, CO 80223
5:30-9 p.m.
Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson
James Monroe Elementary School
15 Chelton Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910
10:30 a.m. – noon
Vaccines: Pfizer
Northeastern Junior College
100 College Ave., Sterling, CO 80751
Noon – 6 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer
Primrose School in Thornton
12899 Grant Dr., Thornton, CO 80241, USA
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer
Bayfield Block Party
1199 Bayfield Pkwy., Bayfield, CO 81122
6-9 p.m.
Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson
Edgewater Collective
2501 Sheridan Blvd., Edgewater, CO 80214
6-8 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Paonia High School
846 Grand Ave., Paonia, CO 81428
3 p.m.- 5 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
Friday, August 20
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Alameda Crossing Center
145 S. Sheridan Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
1000 Airport Rd., Rifle, CO 81650
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Joe Rowell Park
Dolores, CO 81323
9 a.m. – noon
Vacunas: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Old Sundial Lot, Across from Banger’s Pizza & Bar
315 US-491, Dove Creek, CO 81324
2-6 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Alpine Park
404 East Street, Salida, CO 81201
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
2921 Toupal Dr., Trinidad, CO 81082
Noon – 7 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
2545 Rimrock Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81505
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart parking lot
60 W. Bromley Ln., Brighton, CO 80601
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Inner City Health
3800 York St., Denver, CO 80205
4:30-7:30 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer
University of Northern Colorado On Campus
1051 22nd St., Greeley, CO 80631
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
University Memorial Center at University of Colorado Boulder
1669 Euclid Ave., Boulder, 80302
10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson
Bel-rea Institute Of Animal Technology
1681 S. Dayton St., Denver, CO 80247
1-4 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer
Old Sykes Building
777 Fourth St., Sterling, CO 80751
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Arapahoe Race Track
26000 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora, CO 80016
9-11 a.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Health Solutions
1304 Chinook Ln., Pueblo, CO 81001
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Center at Park West
3727 Parker Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81108
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
To learn more and to stay up to date about COVID-19’s impact on Colorado, visit covid19.colorado.gov.