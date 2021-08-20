Comeback Cash gift card vaccine giveaways to include Chipotle gift cards and Parks and Wildlife vouchers

STATEWIDE: The State of Colorado is offering gift cards and vouchers while supplies last to anyone receiving a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a participating state-operated vaccine location.

Moderately and severely immunocompromised people who are recommended to receive an additional vaccine dose are also eligible.

Starting on Monday, Aug. 23, while supplies last, vaccine sites may offer either $100 Walmart gift cards (one per person), $20 Chipotle gift cards (two per person), or $50 Colorado Parks and Wildlife vouchers (one per person). One type of incentive will be available at each vaccine site. The list of vaccine sites below specifies which kind of card or voucher will be offered at each site.

As we continue to recover from the pandemic, vaccination is the key to coming back strong. With the Comeback Cash opportunity, you could get out and enjoy one of Colorado’s forty-two world-class state parks too.

Coloradans can register for a vaccine at a gift card stop in advance and check back regularly for any additional gift card clinics at cocomebackcash.com or can walk-up.

The Filipino American Community of Colorado (FACC) pop-clinic on Tuesday, Aug. 24 will offer a free meal from Chuey Fu’s Food Truck to the first 100 vaccinated.

“To ensure our Asian American, Latino and elderly community have access to vaccinations against COVID, the Filipino American Community of Colorado is proud to announce our seventh pop-up vaccination clinic. The FACC stands with the Governor’s office in the fight against this COVID-19,” Domingo F. Belen, director of the FACC, said.

The following list includes mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics operating between Monday, Aug. 21 until Friday, Aug. 27. If the clinic offers an incentive, the type of incentive is noted.

Saturday, August 21

Aurora Reservoir Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

5800 S. Powhaton Rd., Aurora, CO 80016

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Mrachek Middle School

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1955 S. Telluride St., Aurora, CO 80013

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, J&J

Alpine Park Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

404 East St., Salida, CO 81201

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Chambers Shopping Center Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

4840 Chambers Rd., Denver, CO 80239

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Parque de Vida/Rec Center Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

425 Roger Smith Ave., Cortez, CO 81321

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

The Friendly Harbor Community Center Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

2713 N. Grand Ave., Pueblo, CO 81003

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Adelante / Brighton Housing Authority

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

231 N. Main St., Brighton, CO 80601

1-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Greeley Mall Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

2050 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80634

1-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

3103 S. 23rd Ave., Greeley, CO 80634

9 a.m. – noon

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1000 Airport Rd., Rifle, CO 81650

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart

2545 Rimrock Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81505

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

University of Northern Colorado

Incentive offered: None

1051 22nd St., Greeley, CO 80631

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Blake’s Taphouse

Incentive offered: None

16860 Sheridan Pkwy. Unit 100, Broomfield, CO 80023

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Denver Center for International Studies

Incentive offered: None

574 W. Sixth Ave., Denver, CO 80204

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Sunday, August 22nd

Thornton Town Center Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

10001 Grant St., Thornton, CO 80229

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Adelante Community Development- Flea Market

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

7007 E. 88th Ave., Henderson, CO 80640

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Vaccine type- Moderna and Pfizer

The Gardens on Havana Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1350 S. Ironton St. Unit 130, Aurora, CO 80012

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Ale El Cubano Master Barber Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

229 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80909

4-8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

254 E. Fifth Ave., Durango, CO 81301

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Family Dollar Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1100 Poplar St., Leadville, CO 80461

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Walmart Superstore Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1300 Barlow Rd., Fort Morgan, CO 80701

8-11 a.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Tom L. & Anna Marie Giodone Branch Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

24655 US-50 BUS., Pueblo, CO 81006

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Centennial Mall Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1111 Victory Way #118, Craig, CO 81625

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Peak to Peak Housing & Human Services Alliance / Nederland Food Pantry

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

80 E. Second St. &, 85 E. First St., Nederland, CO 80466

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

University of Northern Colorado

Incentive offered: None

1051 22nd St., Greeley, CO 80631

10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

African Chamber of Commerce – Resurrection Anglican

Incentive offered: None

9250 E. Bellevue Ave., Greenwood Village, CO 80111

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Monday, August 23rd

Walmart Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

60 W. Bromley Ln., Brighton, CO 80601

11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Walmart Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

5650 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, CO 80015

11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Walmart Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1325 N. Denver Ave., Loveland, CO 80537

4-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Centennial Mall Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1111 W. Victory Way # 118, Craig, CO 81625

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Village Exchange

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1609 Havana St., Aurora, CO 80010

5-8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

Colorado University Campus

Incentive offered: None

510 30th St., Boulder, CO 80302

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Johnson & Johnson

Tuesday, August 24th

Community College of Aurora, Centre Tech Campus Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $40 Chipotle gift card

16000 E. Centre Tech Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80011

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Walmart Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

2770 W. Evans Ave., Denver, CO 80219

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Lake County

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

150 Hwy 300, Leadville, CO 80461

11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot – Store 966

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1835 E. Main St., Cortez, CO 81321

10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pueblo West Library

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

298 S. Jose Martinez Blvd., Pueblo West, CO 81007

2-6 p.m.

Vaccine type:Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Greeley Mall

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

2050 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80634

1-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

University of Colorado Campus

Incentive offered: None

510 30th St., Boulder, CO 80302

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Johnson & Johnson

Filipino American Community of Colorado

Incentive offered: This is not a gift card location. FCC will offer a free meal from Chuey Fu’s Food Truck to the first 100 vaccinated.

1900 Harlan St., Edgewater, CO 80214

9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, August 25th

Walmart Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

6101 S. Aurora Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80016

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

North Railroad Parking Lot off of East Main Street

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

28415 Co Rd 313, Buena Vista, CO 81211

10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Walmart Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

7800 Smith Rd., Denver, CO 80207

11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley Campus

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

Ascent Center Parking Lot

3000 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

3-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot – Store 5003

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

211 Aspen Village Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pueblo Community Health

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1008 N. Grand Ave., Pueblo, CO 81003

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



Steamboat Middle School Open House

Incentive offered: $50 Parks and Wildlife voucher

39610 Amethyst Dr., Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

4-8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Restoration Christian Fellowship – Inner City Health

Incentive offered: None

15660 E. Sixth Ave., Aurora, CO 80011

6-8 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Colorado State University, Fort Collins

Incentive offered: None

1101 Center Ave. Mall, Fort Collins, CO 80521

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Thursday, August 26th

Walmart Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

5990 Dahlia St., Commerce City, CO 80022

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Vacunas con los dos Amigos (Vaccine with Two Amigos) Dos Amigos Mexican Grill

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

745 N. Wilcox St., Castle Rock, CO 80104

10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Walmart Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

7800 Smith Rd., Denver, CO 80207

3:30-5:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Operation TBI Freedom

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

565 Communications Circ., Colorado Springs, CO 80905

4-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Western Colorado University – Paul Wright Gym Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1 Western Way, Gunnison, CO 81231

Noon – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Gunnison High School

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

800 W. Ohio Ave., Gunnison, CO 81230

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Gunnison Middle School

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1099 N. 11th St., Gunnison, CO 81230

2-5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Simple Foods Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

680 Grand Ave., Del Norte, CO 81132

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



Steamboat Springs High School Open House

Incentive offered: $50 Parks and Wildlife Voucher

45 Maple St.,Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

4-8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Aims Community College

Incentive offered: $40 Chipotle gift card

5401 20th St., Greeley, CO 80634

9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

CU Denver Street Parking

Incentive offered: None

1380 Lawrence St., Denver, CO 80204

7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

University of Colorado Campus

Incentive offered: None

510 30th St., Boulder, CO 80302

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Johnson & Johnson

Colorado State University, Fort Collins

Incentive offered: None

1101 Center Ave. Mall, Fort Collins, CO 80521

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Friday, August 27th

La Plaza Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011

1-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Community College of Aurora, Lowry Campus Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart

710 Alton Way, Denver, CO 80230

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Crested Butte Community School Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $50 Parks and Wildlife Voucher

818 Red Lady Ave., Crested Butte, CO 81224

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Aims Community College

Incentive offered: $40 Chipotle gift card

104 E. Fourth St., Loveland, CO 80537

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Family Tree Goals

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

14991 E. Oxford Ave., Aurora, CO 80004

4-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, J&J and Moderna



Walmart Supercenter

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

2545 Rimrock Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81505

Noon – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Colorado State Fair

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004

9:30a.m.-6:30p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Rio Grande County Farmer’s Market Parking Lot

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

946-998 US Hwy 160, Monte Vista, CO 81144

9 a.m. – Noon

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Tierra de Nueva Apartment Complex

Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card

980 S. Broadway St., Center, CO 81125

1-5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

University of Colorado Campus

Incentive offered: None

510 30th St., Boulder, CO 80302

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Johnson & Johnson

Mi Pueblo Market

Incentive offered: None

15585 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011

4:30-8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Colorado Muslim Society

Incentive offered: None

2071 S. Parker Rd., Denver, CO 80231

1:15-4:15 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer and Monderna

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.