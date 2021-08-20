Comeback Cash gift card vaccine giveaways to include Chipotle gift cards and Parks and Wildlife vouchers

STATEWIDE: The State of Colorado is offering gift cards and vouchers while supplies last to anyone receiving a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a participating state-operated vaccine location.
Moderately and severely immunocompromised people who are recommended to receive an additional vaccine dose are also eligible.
Starting on Monday, Aug. 23, while supplies last, vaccine sites may offer either $100 Walmart gift cards (one per person), $20 Chipotle gift cards (two per person), or $50 Colorado Parks and Wildlife vouchers (one per person). One type of incentive will be available at each vaccine site. The list of vaccine sites below specifies which kind of card or voucher will be offered at each site.
As we continue to recover from the pandemic, vaccination is the key to coming back strong. With the Comeback Cash opportunity, you could get out and enjoy one of Colorado’s forty-two world-class state parks too.
Coloradans can register for a vaccine at a gift card stop in advance and check back regularly for any additional gift card clinics at cocomebackcash.com or can walk-up.
The Filipino American Community of Colorado (FACC) pop-clinic on Tuesday, Aug. 24 will offer a free meal from Chuey Fu’s Food Truck to the first 100 vaccinated.
“To ensure our Asian American, Latino and elderly community have access to vaccinations against COVID, the Filipino American Community of Colorado is proud to announce our seventh pop-up vaccination clinic. The FACC stands with the Governor’s office in the fight against this COVID-19,” Domingo F. Belen, director of the FACC, said.
The following list includes mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics operating between Monday, Aug. 21 until Friday, Aug. 27. If the clinic offers an incentive, the type of incentive is noted.
Saturday, August 21
Aurora Reservoir Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
5800 S. Powhaton Rd., Aurora, CO 80016
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Mrachek Middle School
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1955 S. Telluride St., Aurora, CO 80013
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
Alpine Park Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
404 East St., Salida, CO 81201
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Chambers Shopping Center Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
4840 Chambers Rd., Denver, CO 80239
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Parque de Vida/Rec Center Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
425 Roger Smith Ave., Cortez, CO 81321
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
The Friendly Harbor Community Center Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2713 N. Grand Ave., Pueblo, CO 81003
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Adelante / Brighton Housing Authority
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
231 N. Main St., Brighton, CO 80601
1-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Greeley Mall Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2050 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80634
1-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
3103 S. 23rd Ave., Greeley, CO 80634
9 a.m. – noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1000 Airport Rd., Rifle, CO 81650
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart
2545 Rimrock Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81505
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
University of Northern Colorado
Incentive offered: None
1051 22nd St., Greeley, CO 80631
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Blake’s Taphouse
Incentive offered: None
16860 Sheridan Pkwy. Unit 100, Broomfield, CO 80023
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Denver Center for International Studies
Incentive offered: None
574 W. Sixth Ave., Denver, CO 80204
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Sunday, August 22nd
Thornton Town Center Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
10001 Grant St., Thornton, CO 80229
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Adelante Community Development- Flea Market
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
7007 E. 88th Ave., Henderson, CO 80640
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Vaccine type- Moderna and Pfizer
The Gardens on Havana Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1350 S. Ironton St. Unit 130, Aurora, CO 80012
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Ale El Cubano Master Barber Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
229 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80909
4-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
254 E. Fifth Ave., Durango, CO 81301
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Family Dollar Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1100 Poplar St., Leadville, CO 80461
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Walmart Superstore Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1300 Barlow Rd., Fort Morgan, CO 80701
8-11 a.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Tom L. & Anna Marie Giodone Branch Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
24655 US-50 BUS., Pueblo, CO 81006
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Centennial Mall Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1111 Victory Way #118, Craig, CO 81625
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Peak to Peak Housing & Human Services Alliance / Nederland Food Pantry
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
80 E. Second St. &, 85 E. First St., Nederland, CO 80466
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
University of Northern Colorado
Incentive offered: None
1051 22nd St., Greeley, CO 80631
10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
African Chamber of Commerce – Resurrection Anglican
Incentive offered: None
9250 E. Bellevue Ave., Greenwood Village, CO 80111
2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Monday, August 23rd
Walmart Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
60 W. Bromley Ln., Brighton, CO 80601
11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Walmart Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
5650 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, CO 80015
11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Walmart Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1325 N. Denver Ave., Loveland, CO 80537
4-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Centennial Mall Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1111 W. Victory Way # 118, Craig, CO 81625
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Village Exchange
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1609 Havana St., Aurora, CO 80010
5-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
Colorado University Campus
Incentive offered: None
510 30th St., Boulder, CO 80302
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Johnson & Johnson
Tuesday, August 24th
Community College of Aurora, Centre Tech Campus Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $40 Chipotle gift card
16000 E. Centre Tech Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80011
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Walmart Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2770 W. Evans Ave., Denver, CO 80219
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Lake County
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
150 Hwy 300, Leadville, CO 80461
11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot – Store 966
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1835 E. Main St., Cortez, CO 81321
10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Pueblo West Library
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
298 S. Jose Martinez Blvd., Pueblo West, CO 81007
2-6 p.m.
Vaccine type:Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Greeley Mall
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2050 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80634
1-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
University of Colorado Campus
Incentive offered: None
510 30th St., Boulder, CO 80302
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Johnson & Johnson
Filipino American Community of Colorado
Incentive offered: This is not a gift card location. FCC will offer a free meal from Chuey Fu’s Food Truck to the first 100 vaccinated.
1900 Harlan St., Edgewater, CO 80214
9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday, August 25th
Walmart Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
6101 S. Aurora Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80016
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
North Railroad Parking Lot off of East Main Street
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
28415 Co Rd 313, Buena Vista, CO 81211
10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Walmart Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
7800 Smith Rd., Denver, CO 80207
11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley Campus
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
Ascent Center Parking Lot
3000 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
3-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot – Store 5003
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
211 Aspen Village Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Pueblo Community Health
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1008 N. Grand Ave., Pueblo, CO 81003
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Steamboat Middle School Open House
Incentive offered: $50 Parks and Wildlife voucher
39610 Amethyst Dr., Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
4-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Restoration Christian Fellowship – Inner City Health
Incentive offered: None
15660 E. Sixth Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
6-8 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Colorado State University, Fort Collins
Incentive offered: None
1101 Center Ave. Mall, Fort Collins, CO 80521
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Thursday, August 26th
Walmart Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
5990 Dahlia St., Commerce City, CO 80022
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Vacunas con los dos Amigos (Vaccine with Two Amigos) Dos Amigos Mexican Grill
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
745 N. Wilcox St., Castle Rock, CO 80104
10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Walmart Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
7800 Smith Rd., Denver, CO 80207
3:30-5:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Operation TBI Freedom
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
565 Communications Circ., Colorado Springs, CO 80905
4-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Western Colorado University – Paul Wright Gym Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1 Western Way, Gunnison, CO 81231
Noon – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Gunnison High School
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
800 W. Ohio Ave., Gunnison, CO 81230
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Gunnison Middle School
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1099 N. 11th St., Gunnison, CO 81230
2-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Simple Foods Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
680 Grand Ave., Del Norte, CO 81132
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Steamboat Springs High School Open House
Incentive offered: $50 Parks and Wildlife Voucher
45 Maple St.,Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
4-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Aims Community College
Incentive offered: $40 Chipotle gift card
5401 20th St., Greeley, CO 80634
9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
CU Denver Street Parking
Incentive offered: None
1380 Lawrence St., Denver, CO 80204
7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
University of Colorado Campus
Incentive offered: None
510 30th St., Boulder, CO 80302
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Johnson & Johnson
Colorado State University, Fort Collins
Incentive offered: None
1101 Center Ave. Mall, Fort Collins, CO 80521
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Friday, August 27th
La Plaza Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
1-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Community College of Aurora, Lowry Campus Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart
710 Alton Way, Denver, CO 80230
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Crested Butte Community School Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $50 Parks and Wildlife Voucher
818 Red Lady Ave., Crested Butte, CO 81224
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Aims Community College
Incentive offered: $40 Chipotle gift card
104 E. Fourth St., Loveland, CO 80537
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Family Tree Goals
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
14991 E. Oxford Ave., Aurora, CO 80004
4-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, J&J and Moderna
Walmart Supercenter
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
2545 Rimrock Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81505
Noon – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Colorado State Fair
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004
9:30a.m.-6:30p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Rio Grande County Farmer’s Market Parking Lot
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
946-998 US Hwy 160, Monte Vista, CO 81144
9 a.m. – Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Tierra de Nueva Apartment Complex
Incentive offered: $100 Walmart gift card
980 S. Broadway St., Center, CO 81125
1-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
University of Colorado Campus
Incentive offered: None
510 30th St., Boulder, CO 80302
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Johnson & Johnson
Mi Pueblo Market
Incentive offered: None
15585 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
4:30-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Colorado Muslim Society
Incentive offered: None
2071 S. Parker Rd., Denver, CO 80231
1:15-4:15 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer and Monderna
Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.