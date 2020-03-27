Comcast offers free and affordable internet to assist with the impacts of coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS — Earlier this month, Comcast revealed that it was increasing the speed of the Internet Essentials Program and extending the plan to low-income households for two months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that Governor Jared Polis declared a stay-home-order for all of Colorado, many families will be spending more time at home and online and need internet access.

“During this extraordinary time, it is vital that as many Americans as possible stay connected to the Internet – for education, work, and personal health reasons. Our employees also live and work in virtually every community we serve, and we all share the same belief that it’s our Company’s responsibility to step up and help out.” Dave Watson, Comcast Cable President and Chief Executive Officer

The company is providing a low-income Internet Essentials Program that provides two months of free internet access.

Internet essentials service is normally $9.95 per month but is free for 60 days to new qualifying households amid COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Comcast, they’ve taken steps to implement the following new policies and other important initiatives: