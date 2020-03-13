Colorado’s first coronavirus death reported in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The first person to die of coronavirus in Colorado was an El Paso County woman, according to the county health department.

The health department said the woman was in her 80s and had “underlying health conditions.”

“While we were expecting this day, it doesn’t make it any less difficult to hear and share this news,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. “As a state we are in mourning and our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the Coloradan we lost.”

It is a sad day as we learn a Coloradan has died from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/wOTyfW1rrB — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 13, 2020

Older people and people with chronic medical conditions are at greatest risk from the disease.

As of Friday morning, 72 people in Colorado had tested positive for the virus. Two of them were in El Paso County, and one was in Pueblo County.

El Paso County will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. Friday. Polis and Lt. Gov. Primavera will be in attendance. Watch the update live on this page.

