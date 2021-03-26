Colorado VA extends COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all enrolled veterans

Army Veteran Terry Kennedy receives his first COVID-19 vaccine March 26 at the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Clinic in Colorado Springs. “I started talking about it with people in the medical field and decided, ‘OK, I’ll go ahead and get it done,’” said Kennedy. (Official Photo/VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System is extending COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all enrolled veterans, regardless of age or health conditions.

More than 130,000 veterans are enrolled in the VA in eastern Colorado, and they are now all eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, the health care system has administered more than 23,000 first doses and fully vaccinated more than 15,000 people.

The VA currently offers COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only at clinics in Alamosa, Aurora, Burlington, Colorado Springs, Golden, La Junta and Pueblo.

Veterans may schedule a vaccine appointment during their next VA visit or by phone at 888-336-8262. The call center is open 24/7, and shorter hold times may be experienced between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Veterans interested in enrolling in VA health care should visit va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply.