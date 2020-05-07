Colorado unemployment filings reach nearly 420K during pandemic

Traffic is barely existent on normally-congested Interstate 25, front, as the road passes by center of downtown as residents follow the stay-at-home order because of the new coronavirus Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Denver. The order expires Friday, which will allow retail stores and personal service businesses to reopen while following restrictions. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Nearly 420,000 people have filed for jobless aid in Colorado since the response to the coronavirus outbreak caused businesses to close.

The state labor department said Thursday that 41,313 people filed applications for unemployment benefits last week, down from 79,290 the week before. About a third of the latest applications came from gig and self-employed workers who only recently were able to file claims.

Last week, the state distributed $150.4 million in unemployment benefits, although $65.6 million was covered by the federal government.

By comparison, during the Great Recession, the state paid out an average of $19 million in benefits every week.