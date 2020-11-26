Colorado successfully completes vaccine distribution readiness test

FILE – This undated photo provided by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in Oxford, England. AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna have all reported promising results with their vaccines, according to preliminary data, but it could be well into 2021 before they’re rolled out on a large scale. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP, File)

DENVER — Colorado has successfully completed a test intended to help prepare the state for the eventual arrival of a coronavirus vaccine, the health department said Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed chose Colorado as one of 10 jurisdictions nationwide to participate in the test.

During the test, Colorado public health officials were expected to:

Identify a provider location that will receive the test vaccine shipment.

Ensure orders have been submitted to CDC’s Vaccine Tracking System using a simulated national drug code.

Receive a thermal shipper without vaccine and “mock” ancillary kits.

Report receipt of shipper and kits.

The health department confirmed the test shipment and kit arrived this week.

A second test will be conducted Nov. 30, with 52 other jurisdictions participating. Colorado will not be involved in that test.