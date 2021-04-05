Colorado State Fairgrounds vaccine clinic transitioning to FEMA site

Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant, prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

PUEBLO, Colo. — The state-run COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Colorado State Fairgrounds is transitioning to a FEMA-run Pilot Community Vaccination Site, the state announced Monday.

The transition will happen on April 14. The pilot site will be open for about eight weeks, according to the state.

The new site is a joint effort by FEMA and the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The state said the change will increase capacity at both the fixed, drive-through site and new mobile vaccination locations, providing access to vaccinations for other southern Colorado counties.

Through this partnership, vaccination capacity will expand from approximately 1,750 vaccines per day up to 3,000 vaccines per day, with a portion of the vaccine allotment devoted to the mobile locations.

The pilot site and accompanying mobile locations will expand vaccine distribution efforts to rural and agricultural communities, including Alamosa, Bent, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Rio Grande, and Saguache counties, among others.

“Our partnership with the Pueblo community, and leaders like Sheriff Kirk Taylor, Public Health Director Randy Evetts and Mayor Nick Gradisar, has been essential as we have worked to vaccinate folks at our State Community Vaccination site, and now as we make this important transition, we have an opportunity to get even more vaccines into arms, and help our state build back stronger. This partnership with FEMA is going to help more Coloradans get the protection they need even faster,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. “And this isn’t only about quantity, but also equity. With this transition, we’ll be able to increase supply for the site, and reach more folks in many of our rural and agricultural communities, making it quick, easy, and convenient for them to get vaccinated. Getting the vaccine isn’t just about protecting yourself, but your loved ones and your community, so make sure to schedule your appointment as soon as you’re able.”

The fairgrounds site will operate seven days a week, beginning at 7 a.m. Mobile unit locations and hours will be announced soon.

Vaccination appointments can be scheduled through Centura Health at centura.org/vaccine.