Two southern Colorado vaccine clinics closed Tuesday due to weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in southern Colorado are closed Tuesday due to cold and wet weather.

The clinic at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo is closed Tuesday, and will resume its regular hours on Wednesday.

The free clinic is usually open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are available but not required. Walk-ups and drive-ups are accepted.

The vaccination site at the Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs is also closed Tuesday. It will reopen as scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.